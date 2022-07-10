First National Corp MA ADV Invests $237,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $729.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $878.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $779.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

