Lipe & Dalton Sells 1,943 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

