Bailard Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in General Mills by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

