Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 492 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.2% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 29,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.71.

BlackRock stock opened at $619.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.55 and a 200 day moving average of $721.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.