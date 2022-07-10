American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $141.76 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.30 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.17. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.