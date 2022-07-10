Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.78.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

