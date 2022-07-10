Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

