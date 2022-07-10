Avestar Capital LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $165.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

