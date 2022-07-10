Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Trimmed by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,115 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

