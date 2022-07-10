Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $23,672,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.