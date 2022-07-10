McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.