Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Newmont worth $206,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 126,528.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

NEM opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

