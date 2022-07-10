Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Progressive worth $270,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

