Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Welltower worth $255,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4,923.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

