Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 127 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $172.60 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.88 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

