Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Duke Energy worth $265,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

