Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $302.56 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,993,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,564,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of Eaton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.87.

ETN stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average is $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

