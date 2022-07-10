Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after buying an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Welltower by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

