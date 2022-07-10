Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

TFC opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

