Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

