Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

NYSE:DLR opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.00 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

