Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.57 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

TMUS opened at $135.72 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

