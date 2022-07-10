Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,840 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

