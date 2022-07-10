Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 622 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $120.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

