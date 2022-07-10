Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 236 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,586,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average is $148.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.87.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

