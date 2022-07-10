Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

