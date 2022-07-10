Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.31 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

