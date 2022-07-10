Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

