Palladium Partners LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

