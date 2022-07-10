iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19,286.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 231,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45.

