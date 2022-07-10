Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 163 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $155.53 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average of $172.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

