Arrow Financial Corp Has $742,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,522,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Shares of PSA opened at $315.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

