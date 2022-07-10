First National Corp MA ADV Invests $343,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

