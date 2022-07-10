3,443 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $305,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 59.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 91,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 158,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $90,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

