Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after acquiring an additional 338,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.94.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

