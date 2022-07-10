Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sempra by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after acquiring an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $150.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

