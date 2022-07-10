Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 2,207 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

