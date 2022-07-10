Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after acquiring an additional 210,988 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after acquiring an additional 98,874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

