Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $415.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

