Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.