Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

