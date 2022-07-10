Arrow Financial Corp Has $574,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 90.1% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $683,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 112.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 225,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

