Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,716 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 362,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.06 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.