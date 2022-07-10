Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

