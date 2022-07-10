First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,134 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

