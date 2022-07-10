First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 20,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 36,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

PWR stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

