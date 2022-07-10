First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP opened at $94.34 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.