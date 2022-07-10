Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in HP by 4.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

