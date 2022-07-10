ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 3,983 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

