Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 18,494 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QCOM opened at $136.01 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

